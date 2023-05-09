Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 1.2 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $50.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.36 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.



