State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 42,090 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,413 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Rivian Automotive worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 46.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483,566 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,841,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $40.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average is $20.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

