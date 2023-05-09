State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Roblox worth $13,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Roblox by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBLX stock opened at $36.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $53.88.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.88.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 5,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $212,073.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,101,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

