Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Twilio worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 263.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 169.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Trading Up 4.7 %

Twilio stock opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $112.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,669.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,842 shares of company stock worth $2,490,031. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

