State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $10.78 Million Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Five Below worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIVE opened at $196.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $220.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.67.

Insider Activity at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894,519.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,774. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.43.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

