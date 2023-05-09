Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Repligen were worth $10,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,666,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repligen by 561.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 274,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after purchasing an additional 233,116 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 435.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 266,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after acquiring an additional 217,052 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,401,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,126,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Stock Down 2.2 %

Repligen stock opened at $156.59 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Repligen from $170.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.15 per share, with a total value of $80,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

