Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Vistra worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vistra by 1,296.7% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO James A. Burke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $262,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,019,322.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $852,970. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VST opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is -24.61%.

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

