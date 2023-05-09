State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Ovintiv worth $11,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,397 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,100,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,621,000 after purchasing an additional 618,203 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,481,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,191,000 after buying an additional 267,687 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,396,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,597,000 after buying an additional 1,827,966 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OVV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OVV opened at $34.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

