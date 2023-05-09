State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 450 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Zscaler worth $11,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $168,365,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1,278.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 453,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after buying an additional 421,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 55,282.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 281,386 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,865,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,580,000 after buying an additional 271,360 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 238.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 253,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,683,000 after buying an additional 178,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $107.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $84.93 and a one year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 50.58% and a negative net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.80 million. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $389,249.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.24.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also

