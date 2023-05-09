Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Regency Centers worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 42.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $59.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $69.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REG. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

