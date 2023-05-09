State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.87 Million Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,046 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Service Co. International worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,488,000 after buying an additional 104,551 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 85.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after buying an additional 978,419 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 8.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,699,000 after buying an additional 150,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,873,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,152,000 after buying an additional 34,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,777,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,730,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $201,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,282,918.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,269,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 2,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $201,214.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,282,918.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.7 %

SCI stock opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.78. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.