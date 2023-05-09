State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 9,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $366,765.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,586,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,631,742.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock valued at $4,943,087. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of RPRX opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.00, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 1,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

