State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 30,290 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Qiagen worth $11,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after buying an additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 196,326 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Qiagen by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Qiagen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.39. Qiagen has a 52-week low of $40.38 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

