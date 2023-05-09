J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 2,840 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.73. The company has a market cap of $400.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

