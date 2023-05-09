Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.31 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $8,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 33.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,533,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,473,000 after purchasing an additional 639,404 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 36.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,985,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,819,000 after purchasing an additional 527,327 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 742.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 459,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,324,000 after purchasing an additional 404,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.74.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $138.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.