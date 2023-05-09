Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys Shares of 246,980 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 246,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marathon Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,622,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $2,836,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $22,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $295,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

