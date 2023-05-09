State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Chesapeake Energy worth $11,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chesapeake Energy by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

