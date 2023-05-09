State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.9 %

AXON opened at $221.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.76 and a beta of 0.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $219.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $583,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,985,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,862,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,201.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXON. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.36.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.