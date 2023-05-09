State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,729 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,434 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.