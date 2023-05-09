State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $13,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $667,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 310.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

IPG opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,094.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,094.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.