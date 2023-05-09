State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.33 Million Stock Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Celanese worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 5.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.8% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of CE stock opened at $106.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average of $108.59.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,501.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also

