State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Teleflex worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $259.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.10. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $293.81.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.08.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

