Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 337,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,118 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Snap by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap during the 1st quarter valued at $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark cut Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.

NYSE SNAP opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,036,265 in the last quarter.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

