Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,552 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Equitable by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equitable Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Equitable news, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Equitable



Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

