Toronto Dominion Bank Takes Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,680,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $270.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $170.21 and a 1 year high of $282.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.39 and a 200-day moving average of $241.82. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.