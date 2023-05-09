Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in RPM International by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $80.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $106.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69.

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. RPM International had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on RPM International from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on RPM International from $112.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $534,121.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Russell L. Gordon sold 11,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $985,402.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,606,290.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $534,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG), Performance Coatings Group (PCG), Consumer Group, and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Further Reading

