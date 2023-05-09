Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 15,965 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The company has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $52.60.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.96%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

