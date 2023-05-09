Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 24,662 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $38.94. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.35 per share, with a total value of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.