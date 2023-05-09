Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $77.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.21. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.