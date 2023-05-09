Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.41 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200,280 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. Politan Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,234,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $251,928,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 6.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,439,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,269,000 after buying an additional 89,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Masimo by 92.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,940,000 after acquiring an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.63.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $187.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.17. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.49 million. Masimo had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

