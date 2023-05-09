Toronto Dominion Bank Has $3.52 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of News by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 8,144.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in News by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in News by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get News alerts:

Insider Transactions at News

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

News Price Performance

NWSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). News had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

News Profile

(Get Rating)

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.