Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,662 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $443.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.21 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

