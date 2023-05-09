Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 110.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARCC. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,528,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,649,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD boosted its position in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the third quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 4,011,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,708,000 after buying an additional 130,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 15.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,310,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,876,000 after buying an additional 448,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 43,020 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,475,000 after acquiring an additional 621,814 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

ARCC stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

