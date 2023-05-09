Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 284,286 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,286 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $888,000. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co bought a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

DocuSign Price Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.39 million. As a group, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.