Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 16,615 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.