Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 16,615 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XRAY. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total value of $261,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,517.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

