American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Stake Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1,062.8% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 22,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AFG opened at $115.81 on Tuesday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.43 and a 1-year high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.67.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,929,659.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.