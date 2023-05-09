Toncoin (TON) Price Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00006899 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.51 billion and $17.12 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,644.67 or 0.99983639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002382 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

