Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note issued on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Apple Hospitality REIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.64 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on APLE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,502,271.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,591 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

