Piper Sandler Trims Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Target Price to $107.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.67% from the company’s previous close.

SWKS has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.