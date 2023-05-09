LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Loop Capital

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LL. TheStreet downgraded LL Flooring from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LL Flooring in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE LL opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45. LL Flooring has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $93.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 2.15.

LL Flooring ( NYSE:LL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $263.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LL. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LL Flooring by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 4,788.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in LL Flooring by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 518.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc engages in the business as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-flooring enhancements and accessories. Its products include waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile and cork, with a range of flooring enhancements and accessories to complement.

