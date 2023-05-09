Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI)

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $355.18 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $395.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.27 and its 200-day moving average is $346.35. The stock has a market cap of $114.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% in the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $469,029,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.