Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Price Target to $19.00

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 116.89% from the company’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Zymeworks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Zymeworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $561.87 million, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.97. Zymeworks has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 126.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

