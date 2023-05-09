Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.63 per share, for a total transaction of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 133.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $2,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

