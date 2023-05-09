Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $365.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $345.00 to $365.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RACE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.40.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $296.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $297.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Ferrari Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferrari by 348.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

