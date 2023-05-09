Piper Sandler Cuts SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $12.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPWR. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SunPower from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.25 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in SunPower by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SunPower by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

