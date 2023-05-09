UBS Group Raises TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target to $64.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.20% from the company’s current price.

THS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. TreeHouse Foods has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.44.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, Director Ann Sardini sold 5,083 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $253,590.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,802. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc engages is the manufacture and distribution of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation, and Snacking and Beverages.

