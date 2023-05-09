Piper Sandler Boosts Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target to $12.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMS. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $8.10.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director David B. Wells sold 100,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $977,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 340,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,287.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,287 shares of company stock worth $7,650,529 in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

