Bleakley Financial Group LLC Takes $295,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $777,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of BALL stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $75.32. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Ball’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BALL shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

