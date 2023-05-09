Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 11th

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of FRST opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $14.41.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

In other Primis Financial news, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,286 shares of company stock valued at $238,314. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

