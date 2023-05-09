Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.19 on May 26th

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.19 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Greencoat UK Wind’s previous dividend of $1.93. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UKW opened at GBX 159.86 ($2.02) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 157.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.40, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 390.00 and a beta of 0.20. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 130.40 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.50 ($2.13).

In other news, insider Shonaid Jemmett-Page bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 159 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,875 ($25,078.86). Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

